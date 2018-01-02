RIL raises ethylene capacity twofold

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has commissioned the world’s largest off-gas cracker facility at its Jamnagar complex, completing its multi-billion-dollar expansion which has seen it doubling the ethylene capacity and entering the league of the top five petrochemical producers globally.

The commissioning of the cracker plant increases RIL’s combined ethylene capacity to close to four million metric tonnes per annum at its five sites.

With this, Jamnagar in Gujarat has also become home to the world’s largest operating refinery off-gas cracker, RIL said in a statement. The oil major also runs the world’s largest single location petroleum refinery at Jamnagar with a 60-million-tonne annual capacity.

Refinery integration

Commissioning of the ethylene plant integrates feedstock with the two refineries nearby, thus providing sustainable cost advantage to RIL over its global peers.

“The world’s first ROGC and downstream plants marks a paradigm shift in profitability and sustainability of our petchem business as the complex deeply integrates our feedstock, reducing cost massively,” chairman Mukesh Ambani was quoted as saying. “This expansion once again showcases our competitive advantage in efficient execution of complex projects.”

‘$16-billion capex ends’

According to RIL, the facility is the world’s first ever and the largest refinery off-gas cracker complex of 1.5 mmtpa capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. “This is the largest ever expansion of RIL’s petrochemicals portfolio, and is also the last leg of the multi-billion dollar capex cycle, which was also one the largest capex programmes globally in the sector in recent times,” it said.

In 2014, the company had announced a $16 billion capex plan at Jamnagar.

Ethylene from the ROGC is used in downstream plants to produce mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) and polyethylene.