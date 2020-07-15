RIL launches Jio Glass

Reliance Industries launched Jio Glass on Wednesday. The new product is a tech-enabled spectacle.

It is meant for 3D interactions and holographic content while interacting with another user.

The Jio Glass weighs just 75 grams and comes with personalized audio system without any accessories attached. In order to access content on the device, the company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone.

With the help of Jio Glass, users can chat with each other in 2D or 3D formats, share presentations, discuss designs by sharing 3D assets and holograms. The new product also helps teachers in taking holographic classes.