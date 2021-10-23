RIL deal: SIAC rejects Future plea to lift stay

New Delhi

23 October 2021

Tribunal’s ruling puts RIL deal in limbo

The Singapore-based arbitrator, SIAC, has rejected Future Retail’s plea to lift the interim stay on its ₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail, giving a major relief to Amazon that is contesting the transaction.

The development comes a day after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) held that Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) is a party to the ongoing arbitration between Amazon and Future group in the dispute over the sale of its assets to Reliance Retail.

FRL said in a filing it would decide its future action based on legal advice.

