RIL consolidated profit rises 13.5% to record ₹11,640 cr in Q3

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 13.5% rise in consolidated net profit to a record ₹11,640 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, on the back of continued rise in consumer businesses of retail and telecom.
Net profit in October-December stood at ₹11,640 crore, compared to ₹10,251 crore profit in the same period a year back. Consolidated revenue however dipped 1.4% to ₹168,858 crore, the company said in a statement.
Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company’s pre-tax profit, contributed a third of EDITDA in the third quarter.
Retail business EBITDA rose 58% to ₹2,389 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a net profit of ₹1,350 crore.
