Industry

RIL arm inks pact to sell upstream assets in U.S.

Reliance Marcellus, LLC (RMLLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has signed agreements to divest all of its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania.

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, (NOG) a Delaware corporation, for $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.

“A Purchase and Sale Agreement has been signed between RMLLC and NOG on February 3, 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing,” RIL said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 10:13:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ril-arm-inks-pact-to-sell-upstream-assets-in-us/article33746277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY