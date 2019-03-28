Revenue growth to halve in Q4 on commodity slump: Crisil

India Inc’s. revenue growth is likely to halve in the fourth quarter due to slump in commodity prices but fall in input costs will shore up profitability of end-user industries, according to Crisil Research.

Crisil expects on-year corporate revenue growth for the current quarter to print at 8-9%, down sharply from the average of 16.5% in the previous three quarters.

The plunge would be led by key commodities such as steel products, aluminium, natural gas and petrochemicals, which have softened significantly, impacting realisations.

The forecast is based on CRISIL Research’s analysis of 354 companies, which account for 67% of the market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange, excluding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and oil sectors.

Prasad Koparkar, Senior Director, Crisil Research said, “Sectors linked to commodities and infrastructure had been supporting revenue growth for the past few quarters. However, this trend has reversed in the fiscal fourth quarter. Steel, aluminium, natural gas and petrochemicals are expected to witness lower realisations on-year, and sectors such as construction and capital goods are also likely to grow slower. Additionally, automobiles, one of the key sectors driven by consumption spending, continues to reel under demand slowdown given higher cost of ownership and new axle norms, among other factors.”

The decline in revenue growth, though, would be cushioned by other consumer sectors. Among others, retail has support from positive demand sentiment, while airline services stand to benefit from a sharp increase in domestic fares this quarter.

Export-linked sectors such as IT services and pharmaceuticals, on their part, stand to gain from a weakening in the rupee on a year-on-year basis, though it has strengthened quarter-on-quarter.

With lower topline growth, India Inc is staring at dampened profitability at the operating level. Growth in operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, is expected to print lower, at 7% on-year compared with the 13% average in the preceding three quarters.