ADVERTISEMENT

Retail vehicle sales up 16% in February 2023, festivals seen driving March 2023: FADA

March 06, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Two of country’s top three listed bike makers TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp beat domestic sales estimates in February 2023 as chip supply shortages eased.

Reuters

Cars on display at Maruti Suzuki showroom in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: PTI

Retail sales of vehicles in India jumped 16% to around 1.8 million units in February 2023, helped in part by strong demand during the wedding season, an industry body of automobile dealers said on March 6, 2023, adding that festivals could push the sales higher in March, 2023.

Sales have picked up in the last two months as chip shortages eased and automakers launched new models to tap into the demand ahead of the festival and wedding seasons. However, rising interest rates amid elevated inflation are seen as a sentiment dampener, with overall sales in February 2023, still below pre-Covid levels.

Sales of two-wheelers advanced 15%, while those of three-wheelers jumped 81%, passenger vehicles 11%, tractors 14%, and commercial vehicles 17%, The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in emission norms from April 2023, which would see vehicle prices increase, and automakers rolling out promotional offers in the final month of the fiscal year, should help push sales higher in March 2023, FADA added.

The industry body cited a slew of festivals, including the two-day festival of colours - Holi, and regional new year celebrations Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, for the demand in March, 2023

FADA publishes retail sales data, while the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which usually releases data in the second week of the month, counts vehicles sold to dealers.

Auto sales numbers are keenly watched, as they are one of the key indicators to assess private consumption and carry more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.

Meanwhile, the industry body warned that predictions of a return of El Niño weather conditions in the Pacific, which could mean a weaker monsoon in India and result in lower output and higher prices, may be a dampener for sales of commercial vehicles.

Two of India's top three listed bike makers TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp beat domestic sales estimates in February 2023 as chip supply shortages eased.

The three-wheeler segment continued to witness robust demand after the government subsidies breached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in February 2023, FADA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

automobile

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US