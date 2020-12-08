Retail vehicle sales fell 19.3% in November

Festive spirit helped passenger vehicles rise 4%; CVs, 2-wheelers continued slump.

Total retail vehicle sales across the country fell 19.3% in November to just over 18.27 lakh vehicles from a year earlier. Festive season demand, though, helped passenger vehicles (PVs) show 4.17% growth to 2.91 lakh units in November, as per data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

However, despite the festive season, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales nosedived 21.4% and 31.2%, respectively.

As per FADA, which collected vehicle registration data from 1,265 out of the 1,472 regional transport offices (RTOs), during the 42-day festive seasons, the industry sold more than 4.31 lakh vehicles, showing growth of 13.6% compared with a year earlier.

Tractor sales continued to grow, rising 8.47% to 49,313 units, as against 45,462 units in November 2019.

However, sales of two-wheelers fell to just over 14.13 lakh units from 17.98 lakh units during the month. During the festive period this year, two-wheeler sales declined 6.31% to about 19 lakh units, as against over 20.34 lakh units in the same period of 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales during the month stood at 50,113 units as against 72, 863 units in the year-earlier month.

On the outlook for the future, the dealers’ entity said that with the festive season now over and heavy rains in certain parts of the country leading to crop damage, demand revival would depend only on exciting year-end schemes. “If the supply-chain issues in the PV segment are controlled, we may see continued growth in December,” the association said.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said while registrations during the Navratri period were tepid, people came out in good numbers to purchase vehicles during the Dhanteras-Diwali period. “New launches and especially compact SUVs continued to show good demand in the PV segment.”