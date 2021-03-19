‘Retail jewellers likely to sustain recovery’

Mumbai

19 March 2021 03:18 IST

Despite the steep fall in gold prices and the resultant fall in realisations, retail jewellers are likely to sustain the ongoing demand recovery into the next fiscal with a 30-35% spike in demand, according to a report.

There was strong demand recovery in Q3 FY21 due to the festive season, pent-up wedding demand, and a 10% correction in gold prices during the festival period from its peak in last August, India Ratings said in a report, revising the sectoral outlook to stable from stable-to-negative.

Advertising

Advertising