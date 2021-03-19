Industry

‘Retail jewellers likely to sustain recovery’

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Despite the steep fall in gold prices and the resultant fall in realisations, retail jewellers are likely to sustain the ongoing demand recovery into the next fiscal with a 30-35% spike in demand, according to a report.

There was strong demand recovery in Q3 FY21 due to the festive season, pent-up wedding demand, and a 10% correction in gold prices during the festival period from its peak in last August, India Ratings said in a report, revising the sectoral outlook to stable from stable-to-negative.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 3:18:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/retail-jewellers-likely-to-sustain-recovery/article34103468.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY