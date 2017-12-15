Industry

Renault to hike prices of Kwid, Duster, Lodgy by up to 3%

French car major Renault on Friday said it will increase prices of Kwid, Duster and Lodgy by up to 3% from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has however kept its recently launched premium SUV Captur out of the price revision.

“The price hike will be applicable on Kwid, Duster and Lodgy... Reasons of the price hike are to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs,” the company said in a statement.

On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen announced an increase in prices of their respective vehicles in the country.

While Mahindra announced increased prices of passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% from January, Volkswagen said it will hike prices by up to ₹20,000.

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have also announced price hikes from early next year.

