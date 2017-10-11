Renault India waiting for clear policy on EVs

Renault India has the capability to produce electric vehicles (EVs) but is waiting for the Centre to come out with a clear policy, said a top official.

“We have the capability of moving into electric cars. But, it depends on government policy on how to move forward,” said Sumit Sawhney, country CEO and managing director, Renault India.

“The Centre should come clear on taxation issues, create proper infrastructure, charging points and standardise charging points. We are waiting for the policy,” Mr. Sawhney said.

Briefing reporters, Mr. Sawhney said Renault India product portfolio will be expanded by the month end with the roll out of its globally successful premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Captur Platine.

“Pricing and other details would be revealed by the month end,” he said.