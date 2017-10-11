Renault India waiting for clear policy on EVs

Renault India has the capability to produce electric vehicles (EVs) but is waiting for the Centre to come out with a clear policy, said a top official.
“We have the capability of moving into electric cars. But, it depends on government policy on how to move forward,” said Sumit Sawhney, country CEO and managing director, Renault India.
“The Centre should come clear on taxation issues, create proper infrastructure, charging points and standardise charging points. We are waiting for the policy,” Mr. Sawhney said.
Briefing reporters, Mr. Sawhney said Renault India product portfolio will be expanded by the month end with the roll out of its globally successful premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Captur Platine.
“Pricing and other details would be revealed by the month end,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor