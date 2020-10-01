Industry

Reliance Retail to get ₹5,550 cr. investment

This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to ₹9,375 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Wednesday announced that co-investors of Silver Lake will invest an additional ₹1,875 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL.

This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to ₹9,375 crore, translating into a 2.13% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.29 lakh crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, said it has decided to invest ₹3,675 crore into RRVL.This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. General Atlantic’s investment will translate into a 0.84% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis

This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a ₹6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year, RIL said in a filing with stock exchanges.

