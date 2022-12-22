Reliance Retail to acquire Metro Cash & Carry India for ₹2,850 crore

December 22, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Mumbai

In the financial year ended September this year, Metro generated sales of ₹7,700crore

The Hindu Bureau

Metro India started operations in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce cash-and-carry business format in the country and currently operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with about 3,500 employees.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity stake in Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. for a total cash consideration of ₹2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro India started operations in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce cash-and-carry business format in the country and currently operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with about 3,500 employees. 

The multi-channel B2B cash & carry wholesaler has a reach to more than 3 million B2B customers in India. In the financial year ended September this year, Metro generated sales of ₹7,700crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Through this acquisition, Reliance Retail gets access to a wide network of Metro India stores located in prime locations across key cities, a large base of registered kiranas and other institutional customers, strong supplier network and some of the global best practices implemented by Metro in India,” RRVL said In statement.

Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL said, “The acquisition of Metro India aligns with our new commerce strategy of building a unique model of shared prosperity through active collaboration with small merchants and enterprises.” The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US