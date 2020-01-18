Reliance Retail beats slowdown, becomes India's largest retailer with $1 billion in profits

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail became India's largest retailer amidst slowdown in 2019 as the company posted revenues exceeding ₹1 lakh crore during the first nine months and profits of ₹7,080 crore, making it the 15th straight quarter registering revenue and profits growing in-tandem.

The company witnessed 66% growth in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to ₹7,098 crore on 33% growth in its revenues to ₹1,24,725 crore, making it the first retailer to cross ₹1 lakh crore revenue mark and $1 billion profit mark in India.

Reliance Retail reported EBITDA of ₹2,727 crore on revenues of ₹45,327 crore for the December quarter.

In comparison, Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which owns and operates D-Mart stores, reported a profit of ₹394 crore on revenues of ₹6,752 crore for the December quarter.

In the first 9 months of FY20, Reliance Retail surpassed full year FY19 profit numbers as consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and grocery delivered higher growth at 36% Y-o-Y.

"There is no slowdown for Reliance Retail. Strong and broad-based performance across consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and grocery led to the growth as the company witnessed double-digit growth and margin expansion across consumption baskets. Operating leverage and efficiencies contribute to sustained EBITDA margin improvement," Gaurav Jain, head of strategy and business development at Reliance Retail told The Hindu.

The company crossed the milestone of establishing 11,000 stores with rapid store expansion. It opened over 1,000 stores in the first nine months of FY20.

Consumer electronics and connectivity accounted for one-third of the growth in revenues while grocery contributed 19% of revenues, followed by fashion and lifestyle at 9% and petro-retailing at 8%.

When asked for comments, Investment Advisor S.P. Tulsian told The Hindu, "Going by the growth in EBITDA, I can say Reliance Retail will be another Reliance in coming years. Reliance Retail alone will have market capitalization of Rs 10 lakh crore, what is enjoyed by Reliance today. Mukesh Ambani is following a mix of Amazon and Ali Baba's business model in India and has already become the retail king of India."