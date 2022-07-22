Industry

Reliance net profit jumps 46% in Q1

The logo of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai. File

The logo of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46% jump in net profit for the three months ended June on the back of bumper earnings from oil and telecom businesses.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to ₹17,955 crore during April-June period — the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year — from ₹12,273 crore in the year-ago period, it said a stock exchange filing.

The latest quarter earnings, however, could not better the record net profit of ₹18,549 crore reported by the company in the three months ended December 2021.

Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 24%

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24% rise in its June quarter net profit to ₹4,335 crore as tariff hike boosted revenues. The company clocked revenue from operations of ₹21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5% higher than the year-ago period, according to a filing.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2022 8:10:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/reliance-net-profit-jumps-46-in-q1/article65671672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY