Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24 % to ₹ 4,173 crore

Reliance Industries’ Jio telecoms unit, in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

May 06, 2022 18:11 IST

Reliance Jio on Friday posted an about 24 % increase in standalone profit after tax to ₹ 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 3,360 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by over 20 % to ₹ 20,901 crore, from ₹ 17,358 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, Reliance Jio's consolidated PAT increased by about 23 % to ₹ 14,854 crore, compared to ₹ 12,071 crore in FY21.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 10.3 % to ₹ 77,356 crore in 2021-22, from ₹ 70,127 crore a year ago.