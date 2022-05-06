Industry

Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24 % to ₹ 4,173 crore

Reliance Industries’ Jio telecoms unit, in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reliance Jio on Friday posted an about 24 % increase in standalone profit after tax to ₹ 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 3,360 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by over 20 % to ₹ 20,901 crore, from ₹ 17,358 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, Reliance Jio's consolidated PAT increased by about 23 % to ₹ 14,854 crore, compared to ₹ 12,071 crore in FY21.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 10.3 % to ₹ 77,356 crore in 2021-22, from ₹ 70,127 crore a year ago.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
company information
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2022 6:12:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/reliance-jio-q4-profit-up-24-to-4173-crore/article65388411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY