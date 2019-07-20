Reliance Jio may unveil GigaFiber at shareholder meet on August 12

After disrupting the Indian mobile telephony market, Reliance Jio is all set to storm the wired broadband market with its commercial launch slated to be announced during Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting on August 12.

The company plans to launch its GigaFiber services, which would include home broadband, entertainment and smart home IoT (Internet of things) solutions.

“The commercial launch of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services is likely to be announced during company’s AGM next month,” a source in the know of the development told The Hindu.

Asked for comments, a senior RIL official neither confirmed nor denied the report.

“Wireline network connectivity in India continues to remain underserved. Jio is working towards serving the need for better connectivity with its GigaFiber services. Jio, with its FTTH services, has set a target of connecting 50 million homes across the country,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL, had said in a letter to shareholders.

Investments made

To help meet this goal, RIL has made strategic investments in Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited and DEN Networks Limited.

Jio GigaFiber currently offers ultra high-speed Internet of up to 100 Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to many of Jio’s premium apps.