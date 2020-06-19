Industry

Reliance is net-debt free after ₹1.69 lakh crore fund-raising: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his flagship firm Reliance Industries is now net-debt free after a record ₹1.69 lakh crore fund-raising in under two months.

In a statement, Mr. Ambani said Reliance raised ₹1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, and another ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue.

Also read | Reliance raises ₹1.04 lakh crore from marquee investors in 8 weeks

The company had a net-debt of ₹1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021,” he said.

