Reliance Industries Q2 net drops 15%

Revenues fell to ₹1.2 lakh crore from ₹1.56 lakh crore in Q2 of FY20.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15% drop in its second quarter net profit on weak oil business.

Net profit at ₹9,567 crore in July-September compared with ₹11,262 crore a year back, Reliance said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenues fell to ₹1.2 lakh crore from ₹1.56 lakh crore in Q2 of FY20.