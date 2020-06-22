Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit $150 bn market cap

New Delhi

22 June 2020 11:35 IST

The heavyweight stock surged 2.53% to a record high of $1,804.10 on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 2.54% to an all-time high of $1,804.20.

Reliance Industries on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of $150 billion helped by a continuous rally in its share price.

In morning trade, the company’s market valuation jumped ₹28,248.97 crore to ₹11,43,667 crore ($ 150 billion) on the BSE.

Reliance Industries on Friday became the first Indian company to cross the ₹11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Its market valuation crossed ₹11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallying over 6% after chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.

Mr. Ambani announced that Reliance Industries had become net debt-free after raising a record ₹1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

Reliance Industries raised ₹1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms, and another ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue in the past 58 days.

Taken together with last year’s sale of 49% stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of UK for ₹7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of ₹1.75 lakh crore, the company said.

Reliance Industries had a net debt of ₹1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

“With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free,” it said.

On Thursday, Reliance Industries said it has sold a 2.32% stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for ₹11,367 crore.

So far this year, the company’s stock has gained over 19%.