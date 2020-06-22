Industry

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit $150 bn market cap

File Image.

File Image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The heavyweight stock surged 2.53% to a record high of $1,804.10 on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 2.54% to an all-time high of $1,804.20.

Reliance Industries on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of $150 billion helped by a continuous rally in its share price.

Also read: Reliance Industries to repay debt worth ₹40,000 cr. from proceeds of rights issue

In morning trade, the company’s market valuation jumped ₹28,248.97 crore to ₹11,43,667 crore ($ 150 billion) on the BSE.

The heavyweight stock surged 2.53% to a record high of $1,804.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.54% to an all-time high of $1,804.20.

Reliance Industries on Friday became the first Indian company to cross the ₹11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Its market valuation crossed ₹11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallying over 6% after chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.

Mr. Ambani announced that Reliance Industries had become net debt-free after raising a record ₹1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

Reliance Industries raised ₹1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm’s digital arm, Jio Platforms, and another ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue in the past 58 days.

Also read: Reliance raises ₹1.04 lakh crore from marquee investors in 8 weeks

Taken together with last year’s sale of 49% stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of UK for ₹7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of ₹1.75 lakh crore, the company said.

Reliance Industries had a net debt of ₹1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

“With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free,” it said.

On Thursday, Reliance Industries said it has sold a 2.32% stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for ₹11,367 crore.

So far this year, the company’s stock has gained over 19%.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:44:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/reliance-industries-becomes-first-indian-firm-to-hit-150-bn-market-cap/article31886859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY