Reliance increases spectrum in Karnataka to strengthen Jio network

Bengaluru

21 May 2021 20:35 IST

Jio had earlier bought spectrum worth 57,123 crore for a period of 20 years from the Department of Telecommunication.

Reliance has carried out a spectrum augmentation exercise in Karnataka to strengthen the network infrastructure for its mobile telephony brand, Jio.

In 2300 MHz spectrum, Jio until now had 30 MHz band and now this would be augmented to 40MHz. Also, in 850 MHz, it so far had 5MHz band and this will be doubled to 10MHz. Similarly, in 1800 MHz spectrum it had 5MHz band and now that has also been doubled to 10MHz.

It may be recalled that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) in March acquired a total of 488.35MHz of spectrums in 850MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands from the Department of Telecommunication paying ₹57,123 crore for a period of 20 years with a view to strengthening Jio network across 22 telecom circles, including Karnataka, in the country.

``With this, the total bandwidth available for usage in 850 MHz will be doubled and 2300 MHz will be enhanced by 25%. Spectrum augmentation of this magnitude will certainly help improve the network experience for the entire Jio subscriber base in Karnataka,'' said the company.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, curtailed movements and lockdowns, this network enhancement was expected to help professionals working from home, students to attend classes online and businesses running from home to seamlessly carry out their activities, it further said.