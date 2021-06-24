Industry

Reliance has raised ₹3.24 lakh crore capital, says Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. File photo  

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised a record ₹3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Thursday.

Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised ₹3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation.

"RIL raised $44.4 billion – largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential," he said.


