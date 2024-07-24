ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance gets US nod to resume Venezuelan oil imports, Bloomberg News reports

Published - July 24, 2024 11:42 am IST - BENGALURU

The nod comes months after RIL resubmitted a license request to the U.S. to import crude oil from Venezuela

Reuters

The logo of Reliance Industries | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Industries has received approval from the United States to resume importing oil from Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported on July 24, citing people aware of the development.

The nod comes months after the refiner resubmitted a license request to the U.S. to import crude oil from sanctioned Venezuela and resume trade between the OPEC producer and the once second-largest destination for its oil.

Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Indian refiners resumed purchasing Venezuelan oil through intermediaries after Washington temporarily lifted its curbs on the South American country last October. The sanctions were imposed in 2019 in response to President Nicolas Maduro's failure to meet his election commitments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

petrol

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US