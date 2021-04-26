Reliance, BP start production at second new gas field in KG-D6 block

They have been developing three deep-water gas developments in the block — R-Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and BP on Monday announced the start of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG-D6 off the east coast, aiding the country’s gas production.

RIL and BP have been developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG-D6 — R-Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ — which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15% of India’s gas demand.

The developments will each utilise the existing hub infrastructure in the KG-D6 block.

RIL is the operator of the block with a 66.67% participating interest and BP holds a 33.33% participating interest.

The Satellite Cluster was the second of the three developments to come onstream, following the start-up of R-Cluster in December 2020, the partners said.

It had originally been scheduled to start production in mid-2021. The field is located about 60 km from the existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 1,850 m, they added.

“The field will produce gas from four reservoirs, utilising a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. Together, the R-Cluster and Satellite Cluster are expected to contribute to about 20% of India’s current gas production,” the partners said.

The third KG-D6 development, MJ, was expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022, the partners added.