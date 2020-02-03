Regulator suspends trading in Coffee Day

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suspended trading in the shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL) from Monday.

Sources said that breach of listing obligations by not submitting audited financial statements could be the reason behind the suspension.

The shares of the firm were last traded on Saturday (February 1) when the market was open for Budget announcements.

Earlier, the regulator had informed CDEL that delay in declaration of earnings beyond January 29 could lead to halting of trade in company’s shares due to breach of listing regulations.

However, the company has sought more time for submission of audited results citing to non-completion of internal investigations.

In August last year, the company assigned Ashok Kumar Malhotra, retired DIG of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate into the purported letter written by its founder chairman the late V.G. Siddhartha.

He was also assigned to scrutinise the books of accounts of the firm with the help of an accounting firm.

“As the assignment is under progress and is likely to take few more weeks for completion, there will be delay in submission of unaudited financial results [with the limited review by the auditor],” the company had said in a filing on January 29.

Sources in the company said the Bengaluru-headquartered firm has written to SEBI requesting more time. “We are yet to hear something from the markets regulator,” said the person.

After the demise of Mr. Siddhartha last year, the conglomerate is facing liquidity crunch owing to higher interest outgo towards servicing debt.

To deleverage its balance sheet, the company last month has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its brokerage business ‘Way2Wealth Securities’ to Shriram Ownership Trust.

In September last year, the company entered into an agreement with private equity major Blackstone and realty firm Salarpuria Sattva Group to sell ‘Global Village’ tech park for ₹2,700 crore. However, the deal is yet to be concluded pending some approval from creditors.