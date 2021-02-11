Reconsider closure plan, labour union tells GM

MUMBAI

11 February 2021 23:02 IST

Denies it was called for talks by firm

The labour union of General Motors Company has urged the management to reconsider its decision to shut the Talegaon plant and either revive production till the unit is sold to GWM or keep it functional.

The U.S. automobile firm had made it clear that its decision to close down the Talegaon plant in Maharashtra was final and the company would not facilitate any automatic transfer of employees to China’s Great Wall Motors (GWM) along with the plant.

The union denied that it was called by the management for any negotiation for separation. “The claim of GM that there is no demand for the cars produced here is wrong. Since they were scheduled to transfer the plant to GWM in mid-December 2020, they did not accept any orders,” said Sandip Bhegade, president, General Motors Employees Union, Talegaon.

In an e-mailed response last week, George Svigos, Director of Communications – International Markets, GM, stated the closure decision was taken because there was no demand in export markets for the vehicles previously produced in Talegaon.