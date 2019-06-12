Reckitt picks PepsiCo exec as CEO

Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has picked PepsiCo executive Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive, becoming the latest industry heavyweight to turn to a company outsider to tackle faltering growth and new media-savvy rivals.

Mr. Narasimhan, PepsiCo’s global chief commercial officer, is the first external candidate to be appointed as CEO at Reckitt ever since it was formed in 1999. The 52-year-old takes over as CEO on Sept. 1, replacing Rakesh Kapoor, 60, who has led Reckitt for more than eight years and said in January he would retire this year.

Analysts welcomed the appointment, saying the new CEO would inject a fresh perspective to a company facing industrywide challenges to growth.