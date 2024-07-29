ADVERTISEMENT

RBI’s Digital Payments Index increases across all parameters

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period,” the RBI said.

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India’s Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) has increased to 445.50 as against 418.77 for September 2023. This was 395.57 in March 2023.

The RBI had been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. 

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period,” the central bank said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

finance (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US