GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI’s Digital Payments Index increases across all parameters

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period,” the RBI said.

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Reserve Bank of India logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File

The Reserve Bank of India logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India’s Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) has increased to 445.50 as against 418.77 for September 2023. This was 395.57 in March 2023.

The RBI had been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. 

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment performance and payment infrastructure across the country over the period,” the central bank said.

Related Topics

finance (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.