Industry

RBI restrains DHFL from taking deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revoked the deposit-taking status of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), the first financial services firm to go for bankruptcy proceedings.

The central bank had reclassified DHFL as a non-deposit taking housing finance company, before approving the Piramal Group’s bid to take over it towards the end of the resolution process.

This was revealed in the June 7 order of the NCLT Mumbai approving the ₹35,250-crore bid by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, forcing a more than 65% haircut on creditors and just ₹1 to NCD holders to whom the firm owes more than ₹45,000 crore.

The changes were made in February 2021, after the banking regulator gave a no-objection to the January 25, 2021 application by R. Subramaniakumar, the DHFL administrator, citing Rule 5 of its FSP (financial services providers) Rules.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 12:09:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/rbi-restrains-dhfl-from-taking-deposits/article34825647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY