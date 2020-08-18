Industry

RBI lifts curbs on Bandhan MD’s pay

A logo of RBI. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Kolkata 18 August 2020 03:12 IST
Updated: 17 August 2020 23:48 IST

Bandhan Bank on Monday said the RBI had lifted restrictions on the remuneration of the bank’s MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level. The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters’ stake to 40%.

“This is pursuant to Bandhan Bank’s promoter entity Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd., a non-operating financial holding company, successfully bringing down its stake to 40% in the bank from an earlier level of around 61% by selling shares in a block deal on August 3, 2020,” Bandhan Bank said. All regulatory restrictions imposed by the RBI on the lender are now withdrawn, Bandhan said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business Industry
economy, business and finance
Read more...