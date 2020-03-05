RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan seeks early retirement

N.S. Vishwanathan, one of the deputy governors of Reserve Bank of India, has sought early retirement due to health related issues, sources said. He was due for retirement on July 3.
The central bank has four Deputy Governors — two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.
A career central banker, Mr. Vishwanathan, 58, joined RBI in 1981. His areas of expertise include regulation and supervision of banks, non-banking finance companies and cooperative banks, currency management, foreign exchange and human resources management.
He was first appointed as RBI deputy governor in 2016 for a term of three years, following which he was re-appointed for another year.
