RBI creates special liquidity facility of ₹ 16,000 crore for SIDBI

MUMBAI

04 June 2021 11:46 IST

To further support the funding requirements of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly smaller MSMEs and other businesses including those in credit deficient and aspirational districts, the RBI has decided to extend a special liquidity facility of ₹16,000 crore to SIDBI for on-lending/ refinancing through novel models and structures.

“This facility will be available at the prevailing policy repo rate for a period of up to one year, which may be further extended depending on its usage,” the RBI said.

To nurture the still nascent growth impulses and ensure continued flow of credit to the real economy, the Reserve Bank had extended fresh support of ₹50,000 crore on April 7, 2021 to All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) for new lending in 2021-22. This included ₹15,000 crore to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).