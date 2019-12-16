RBI asks banks to waive NEFT charges

The Reserve Bank of India has asked all the banks to waive charges levied for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) for online transactions, with a view to boost digital payments.
“To give further impetus to digital retail payments, it has now been decided that member banks shall not levy any charges from their savings bank account holders for funds transfers done through NEFT system which are initiated online (viz. Internet banking and/or mobile apps of the banks,” RBI said. The rules are effective January 1, 2020. Banks used to charge about ₹5 for NEFT transactions between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh, ₹15 for transactions between ₹1 lakh up to ₹2 lakh and ₹25 for the ₹2 lakh-₹5 lakh range.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.