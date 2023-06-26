RBI allocates six portfolios to new Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman

June 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated June 27, 2023 12:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Newly-appointed Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman will look after six departments, including supervision and financial inclusion, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

As Deputy Governor, he look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Department of Supervision, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Inspection Department, Premises Department and Rajbhasha Department, the RBI said.

The 11 portfolios assigned to Deputy Governor Michael D Patra include Co ordination, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of Statistics and Information Management and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. The other are Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Financial Stability Department,

International Department, Monetary Policy Department and Secretary’s Department.

Deputy governor M. Rajeshwar Rao’s portfolios include Department of Regulation, Department of Communication, Enforcement Department, Legal Department and Risk Monitoring Department.

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has been assigned 11 portfolios. These include Central Security Cell, Department of Currency Management, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts and Department of Information Technology.

His other portfolios are Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Fintech Department, Foreign Exchange Department, Human Resource Management Department, Internal Debt Management Department and Right to Information (RIA) Division.

