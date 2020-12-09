Raw material price increase: Micro units to stage protest on December 15

COIMBATORE

09 December 2020 17:18 IST

Micro unit owners in the engineering sector plan to stage a protest here on December 15 seeking measures from the Central and State governments to control raw material prices.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, representing nearly 19 organisations, will organise the protest.

According to J. James, co-ordinator of the Federation, the micro units are hit by shortage in availability of the raw materials. "There is an artificial shortage. The units in Tamil Nadu get majority of the raw materials from the north. We do not know if the price rise is so steep there too," he said.

The micro units mostly do job orders for larger industries and public sector undertakings. "The units will be able to absorb 10% increase in raw material prices. The hike now is, however, 20 % or more. The larger industries and even government organisations are unwilling to increase the cost at which they source products from the micro units. Hence, the units are staring at huge losses," he said.

The cost of steel, copper, aluminium, zinc, PVC etc. have all gone up by more than 20%. The Central government should establish a price monitoring committee, with representation for the micro sector too, and control the prices of essential raw materials.

The government should also announce a maximum allowed price for the basic raw materials. It should import the basic metals through State trading corporation and distribute these to the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Federation also demanded re-opening of the SAIL yard in Coimbatore and other industrial cities to ensure availability of steel products at affordable prices.

The government should waive off the Customs Duty and Countervailing Duty for import of copper, iron, and steel.

Till the prices stabilise, the government should reduce the GST on basic metals to 5%. This will ensure that the MSMEs are not hit by financial crunch. The government should also considering fixing a maximum stock limit of essential raw materials for private sector traders and distributors, the Federation said.