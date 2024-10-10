Life and times of Ratan Tata: A timeline

Ratan Tata, one of India’s iconic business leaders and former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday (Octob 9, 2024) at the age of 86.

In a statement confirming the news, N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman, expressed, “On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we work to uphold the values he so passionately championed.”

Under Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership, the Tata Group grew into a global powerhouse. His contributions span various sectors, from engineering to technology. The group’s significant global expansion under his leadership stands as a testament to his transformative impact on the Indian industry.

Here is a glimpse into the life and times of Mr. Tata: