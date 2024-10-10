Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at age 86

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), a top police official told PTI.

The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.

Ratan Tata death: Condolences pour in for national icon

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his “friend, mentor and guide”.

For the past few days, Mr. Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Mr. Tata’s demise, calling him a “titan”.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the Tata Group said in an X post signed by Mr. Chandrasekaran.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” the statement said.

“Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction.

“On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed,” the statement said.

A visionary business leader, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mr. Tata calling him a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire generations: Congress

In a statement, the Congress said it “is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape.”

In the statement posted on X, the party said: “His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations of corporates, entrepreneurs and Indians. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers.”

In his message party president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership. He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep condolences on the demise of the renowned industrialist.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Mr. Tata. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion,” he said in an X post.

