Ratan Tata (1937-2024): In-depth coverage

A collection of articles from The Hindu on Ratan Tata

Updated - October 10, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86.

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ratan Tata, Tata Group’s chairman emeritus passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) at the age of 86.

Tata Group grew into a global powerhouse under Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership. Throughout his career, he has contributed to several sectors, including engineering and technology. The group’s significant global expansion under his leadership stands as a testament to his transformative impact on the Indian industry.

A collection of stories on the veteran industrialist

Published - October 10, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / death

Collection - 24 stories

India
Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024): Life and times in pictures
The Hindu Bureau
Boman Irani
Entertainment
When Boman Irani played Ratan Tata in the Narendra Modi biopic
The Hindu Bureau
Ratan Tata stands next to company’s modified version of ‘Indica’, which was first launched in December 1998. File
Industry
Much before Nano, Ratan Tata steered success with Indica
K C Vijaya Kumar
File picture of Ratan Tata, centre, with officials of Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover at a press conference to announce Jaguar Land Rover’s official entry in India on June 28, 2009.
Industry
How Ratan Tata bailed out Ford by buying Jaguar-Land Rover, despite the American firm humiliating him years before
PTI
Roses are seen kept near the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) as visitors pay their last respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
India
Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani
PTI
Shantanu Naidu with Ratan Tata
India
Shantanu Naidu: Meet Ratan Tata’s protege
The Hindu Bureau
Noel Tata currently serves on the Board of various Tata Group Companies
Industry
Noel Tata: Meet Ratan Tata’s half-brother
The Hindu Bureau
The Maharashtra Cabinet pays tribute to Ratan Tata on October 10, 2024
Maharashtra
Award Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata: Maharashtra government’s proposal to Centre
The Hindu Bureau
Archival photo of Ratan Tata
Hyderabad
Ratan Tata had close ties with Hyderabad
N. RAVI KUMAR
Industrialist Ratan Tata gets in the cockpit of a fighter plane during Aero India 2011, in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru
Ratan Tata nurtured the long legacy of the Tatas with Bengaluru
Hemanth C.S.
Ratan Tata
Kerala
Kerala CM condoles Ratan Tata's demise, recalls his support for State's development
PTI
Mourners gather around the coffin carrying mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
India
Ratan Tata remained inspirational with unique thinking and work: RSS chief Bhagwat
PTI
A general view shows the Bombay House building, Tata Group head office, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
India
Stray dogs of south Mumbai lose their best friend, Ratan Tata
PTI
Ratan Tata. File
Tamil Nadu
‘A great philanthropist’: T.N. political leaders condole death of Ratan Tata
The Hindu Bureau
Telangana IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the government will consider the possibility of naming the approach road from Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Adibatla after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The image is used for representative purposes only.
Telangana
Ratan Tata Marg: Telangana Govt to consider naming ORR approach road to Adibatla after Ratan Tata
The Hindu Bureau
Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata speaks during a press conference prior to the launch event of the Tata Nano in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2009
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan to Salman Khan, celebrities condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata
ANI
A file photo of industrialist Ratan Tata attending an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022.
Telangana
Ratan Tata death: ‘There will be never another one like him’ says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File
India
People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Sachin Tendulkar among early visitors
PTI
A file photo of industrialist Ratan Tata with Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh
Ratan Tata death | India has lost a business titan and a great humanitarian, says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
V. Raghavendra
Industrialist Ratan Tata. File
India
Ratan Tata’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium
The Hindu Bureau
Ratan Tata. File photo
Industry
Life and times of Ratan Tata: A timeline
The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File photo
Tamil Nadu
Ratan Tata death: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, CM Stalin, leaders express condolences
The Hindu Bureau
Live
Ratan Tata’s mortal remains being taken for final rites: LIVE updates
The Hindu Bureau
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata in 2015.
Industry
Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry, takes his final bow
Lalatendu Mishra

