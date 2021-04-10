Ransomware attacks: Ansal fears data loss

Realty firm Ansal Housing on Friday said that the company had faced multiple ransomware attacks on its IT system since February 26, which may have resulted in some data loss.

The e-mail system had been significantly impacted resulting in non-receipt of any e-mail communication on the e-mail accounts, it said in a regulatory filing.

The first series of the virus attacks had disrupted the e-mail system during the period between February 26 and March 6; and from March 7, the e-mail services could be restored.

On March 26, the server faced the second series of attacks resulting in the disruption of the e-mail system. The same could be restored by April 4.