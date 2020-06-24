Industry

Rane Holdings Q4 net profit plunges 77%

Board declares final dividend of ₹4

Rane Holdings Ltd, (RHL) the holding company of the Rane Group, reported a 77% drop in its net profit before exceptional items to ₹73.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 on lower volumes across vehicle segments.

During the period under review, total net revenue decreased 17.4% to ₹4,436.8 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of ₹4 per share taking the total dividend for the year to ₹8 per share, the company said.

RHL said revenue from Indian original equipment customers declined by 22% and that from international customers declined by 8%.

There was a drop in steering products and light metal casting products partially offset by growth in occupant-safety products.

Revenue from the Indian aftermarket segment declined by 5%. This drop was mainly due to the lockdown in the last week of March 2020, according to RHL.There was an exceptional expense of ₹104.6 crore incurredmade by Rane NSK towards estimated warranty provision in FY20 against ₹31.3 crore in the year-earlier period. An impairment of ₹37.58 crore is recognised by RML (standalone) in FY20 considering the possible adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the future revenue projections of the overseas subsidiary company.

“Rane Group of companies faced a significant drop in the volumes across Indian and international customers in FY20. The operational performance of group companies continued to improve and the management worked on various cost-saving initiatives to mitigate the inflationary pressure on material and employee costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the business and the group companies have drafted measures to minimise the impact. This includes a management salary reduction of 10 % to 35% from junior to senior level employees respectively,” said L. Ganesh, chairman & managing director, Rane Holdings Ltd.

