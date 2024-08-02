ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Holdings Q1 consolidated net surges 61% to ₹19.5 cr.

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:23 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Holdings Ltd (RHL) reported consolidated net profit grew 61% over the year ago period to ₹19.5 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations contracted by 7% to ₹831 crore, the holding company of Rane group said in statement.

Revenue from Indian original equipment customers grew by 9% supported by strong growth in passenger vehicle segment, while revenues from Indian aftermarket segment decreased by 1%.

RHL’s revenues from international customers decreased by 17% predominantly on account of divestment of Rane Light Metal Casting Inc., business. On an organic basis it declined by 5% due to end of certain customer programs for steering and occupant safety products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The board approved reappointment of Vice Chairman Harish Lakshman as Joint Managing Director for a period of five years from August 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US