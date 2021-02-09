Rane Holdings back in black, logs ₹39-cr. net

Chennai

09 February 2021 23:02 IST

Rane Holdings Ltd., the holding company of the Rane Group, returned to profit with a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore for the quarter ended December on growing demand for its products.

It had posted a net loss of ₹3 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations rose 23% to ₹644 crore. The results also include an exceptional gain of ₹23.49 crore from profit on sale of land by Rane Engine Valve Ltd., it said. “We remain cautiously optimistic on the demand environment,” said L. Ganesh, CMD.

