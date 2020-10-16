Industry

Rane Brake to buy back ₹22 cr. shares

The board of directors of Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) on Thursday approved a share buy-back proposal.

The company will acquire the shares at a maximum price of ₹825 apiece. The buy-back is estimated to cost ₹22 crore.

The buy-back will be made from all shareholders of the company other than the promoters and promoter group of the company, RBL said.

The company also reported a second quarter net profit of ₹11.5 crore, a 54% growth from the year-earlier period. Total revenue, however, dropped 4% to ₹107.7 crore on an 8% decline in sales to OEM customers.

“With the gradual opening of the economy, we saw a pick up in the demand. OEMs’ production levels also gained momentum, anticipating festive sales,” said L. Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group.

“The cost-reduction measures and lower material prices helped in margin improvement. We remain cautiously optimistic about sustenance of the demand post festive season,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 4:07:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/rane-brake-to-buy-back-22-cr-shares/article32865537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY