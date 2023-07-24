ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Brake Lining Q1 standalone net slids by 11% to ₹5.2 crore

July 24, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Total revenue from operations improved by 8% to ₹153 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted by 11% to ₹5.2 crore over the year earlier period.

Total revenue from operations improved by 8% to ₹153 crore due to strong sales to two-wheeler segment. Sales to aftermarket customers grew by 10%, the leading manufacturer of brake linings said in a regulatory filing.

“The favourable demand environment helped RBL to sustain the growth momentum. Demand across major vehicle segment continues to remain robust,” said L. Ganesh, group chairman.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving economic indicators and continuing to prioritise cost reduction and operational improvement programmes in the upcoming quarter,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

company information

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US