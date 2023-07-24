HamberMenu
Rane Brake Lining Q1 standalone net slids by 11% to ₹5.2 crore

Total revenue from operations improved by 8% to ₹153 crore

July 24, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted by 11% to ₹5.2 crore over the year earlier period.

Total revenue from operations improved by 8% to ₹153 crore due to strong sales to two-wheeler segment. Sales to aftermarket customers grew by 10%, the leading manufacturer of brake linings said in a regulatory filing.

“The favourable demand environment helped RBL to sustain the growth momentum. Demand across major vehicle segment continues to remain robust,” said L. Ganesh, group chairman.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving economic indicators and continuing to prioritise cost reduction and operational improvement programmes in the upcoming quarter,” he said.

