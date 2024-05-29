GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramky Infra Q4 net declines to ₹57 crore

The order book of the company stands at ₹9,300 crore and it planned to raise around ₹280 crore as term loans in next six months

Updated - May 29, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ramky Infrastructure reported ₹57.5 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 compared to ₹1,077.8 crore in the year earlier period on a revenue from operations that was a tad higher at ₹581 crore (₹576 crore during the previous year).

The net profit figures are not comparable as the infrastructure development company had an exceptional item of income of ₹1,294 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, CFO N.S. Rao said on Wednesday.

The order book of the company stands at ₹9,300 crore and it planned to raise around ₹280 crore as term loans in next six months, said Mr. Rao in a media interaction in which MD Y. R. Nagaraja was present.

